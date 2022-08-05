Rapid City man draws 12-year prison term for child porn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is sentenced to 12 years in prison following a conviction on two child pornography charges.

Gray Allen Asmus, 49, was caught because of two cybertips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

After serving his sentence, Asmus will be on supervised release for 10 years. He also has to pay $5,000 in restitution.

Amsu was previously convicted of child pornography possession in 2016.

