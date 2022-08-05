Rapid City man draws 12-year prison term for child porn

(KY3)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is sentenced to 12 years in prison following a conviction on two child pornography charges.

Gray Allen Asmus, 49, was caught because of two cybertips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

After serving his sentence, Asmus will be on supervised release for 10 years. He also has to pay $5,000 in restitution.

Amsu was previously convicted of child pornography possession in 2016.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Shooting Investigation
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
On Thursday morning a bike and tow truck collision happened
Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Arrest made in rash of vehicle burglaries.
Police arrest Rapid City burglary suspect

Latest News

About 7 miles from the Fish Wildfire
Firefighters make progress on Fish Wildfire
A Gering man was arrested following a shooting outside a Scottsbluff grocery store Thursday...
Man arrested for attempted murder following shooting outside Scottsbluff grocery store
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Thomas Mraz was sentenced on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood.
Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges