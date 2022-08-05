Much cooler this weekend with scattered showers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds are expected tonight with scattered showers, mainly in Wyoming and northwest South Dakota. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday with highs ranging from the 60s to the 70s - a nice break from the 90s and triple digits! Showers are possible at times, but the best chance will be in Wyoming and northwest South Dakota. Showers develop for western South Dakota during the evening and overnight hours. Sunday will remain cool with highs in the 60s and 70s once again. Plenty of clouds in the morning but skies should be sunny by afternoon.

Enjoy the cooler weather while its here because the summer heat is back next week with 80s and 90s Monday, then plenty of 90s for the rest of the week. Thursday could flirt with triple digits!

