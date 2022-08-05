Much cooler this weekend with scattered showers

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds are expected tonight with scattered showers, mainly in Wyoming and northwest South Dakota. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday with highs ranging from the 60s to the 70s - a nice break from the 90s and triple digits! Showers are possible at times, but the best chance will be in Wyoming and northwest South Dakota. Showers develop for western South Dakota during the evening and overnight hours. Sunday will remain cool with highs in the 60s and 70s once again. Plenty of clouds in the morning but skies should be sunny by afternoon.

Enjoy the cooler weather while its here because the summer heat is back next week with 80s and 90s Monday, then plenty of 90s for the rest of the week. Thursday could flirt with triple digits!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Shooting Investigation
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
On Thursday morning a bike and tow truck collision happened
Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90
Arrest made in rash of vehicle burglaries.
Police arrest Rapid City burglary suspect
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Today with Isolated Storms; Much Cooler this Weekend
HOT
Hot Friday, then cooler with some moisture this weekend
HOT
Very hot to end the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Close to the Week but a Break this Weekend