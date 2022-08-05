How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences

By Bryan Womack
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health is using a new weekly podcast as a way to educate people about health topics.

The podcast features physicians from around their hospital system every Monday with 13 to 15-minute episodes; covering an array of topics like skin cancer, sports medicine, and testosterone imbalances.

Dr. Brad Archer, Chief Medical Officer for Monument Health says the podcast provides a unique approach to answering frequently asked questions patients have.

Archer states “Health officials enjoy the opportunity to answer some frequently asked questions and get those in a format that can be searched and reviewed by anybody out there. Obviously, we are here for people when they are sick or when they have major problems that we have to deal with. Doctors really like to prevent disease and sickness when they can so, this is a really good opportunity for us to try to get ahead of things.”

Doc Talk Is available on the Monument Health Website, The Monument Health YouTube channel, and anywhere else podcasts are available.

