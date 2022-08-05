Hot Today with Isolated Storms; Much Cooler this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More hot temperatures can be expected today ahead of a cold front that will finally bring a break from the heat this weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 100s south and east of the Black Hills today, where a Heat Advisory will be in effect. Thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front slowly slides southeast across the area later today. Strong winds are possible with some of the storms.

Much cooler temperatures, with highs in the 70s can be expected this weekend. As a strong upper level trough moves through late Saturday, widespread rain will develop - overnight Saturday ending Sunday morning.

Hot and dry weather returns next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Arrest made in rash of vehicle burglaries.
Police arrest Rapid City burglary suspect
Motorcycle crash
Wisconsin Biker killed in Sunday crash near Lead

Latest News

HOT
Hot Friday, then cooler with some moisture this weekend
HOT
Very hot to end the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Close to the Week but a Break this Weekend
Hot & Smoky
Hot, smoky and hazy weather to continue