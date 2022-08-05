Fire crews continue to contain the Fish wildfire

About 7 miles from the Fish wildfire
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters are making progress on the Fish Wildfire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, keeping the fire’s growth to just about 200 acres on Wednesday.

A Rocky Mountain Type-1 management team is now in control of the fire, with about 420 personnel working on containment.

This morning’s report lists the size of the fire at 6,668 acres, with 20% containment.

As this afternoon the fire is now at 44% contained with the same acreage from this morning, the outlook is still for the fire to mostly smolder.

This behavior is expected to continue for at least another day but the fire behavior could pick up if conditions change.

Crews are looking forward to the cooler temperatures predicted for Friday with rain possibly on the way.

