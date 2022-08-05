Bikers roll into the Black Hills for the 82nd Sturgis Rally

Thousands of bikers converge on Sturgis for the 82nd motorcycle rally.(KOTA TV)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -While bikers and vendors have been here setting up throughout the week, the party known as the Sturgis Rally heats up.

“It’s been awesome it’s already getting rowdy for sure. A lot of funny people, just an awesome time for sure”, said Giovanna, visitor from California.

Walking down main street there are some newcomers here in South Dakota.

“Well it’s our first time here so everything is brand new it’s exciting”, said a couple from Texas.

On the other note there were longtime rally goers who have experienced this annual event for years sometimes decades.

The organizers for the rally reminds bikers to stay hydrated and ride safe.

