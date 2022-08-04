Update on the Fish wildfire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Fish fire spread to 6476 acres with only 10% being contained as of Wednesday morning. Although the fire did not spread as much Tuesday due to the cloudy weather, wind and heat are still contributing factors in why the fire is still spreading.

A public information official for the Bureau of Land Management Kim Hemenway says “We’re close to hundred-degree weather coming tomorrow with low humidity. So, we’re really trying to hit some of those spots that are smoldering”.

As the containment process continues, Wednesday’s focus is to improve containment lines by extinguishing hotspots that could pose a threat to firelines.

“So the black lines are showing kind of where the 10% containment is today, we are going to effort along here keep that and hold that area in,” Hemenway pointed out on the public information map for Wednesday.

With the Fish Fire getting bigger this requires more people to help with containment.

“It’s grown in personal we were at about 250 yesterday, we are probably at about 400 to 500 people out here now between all the crews and the new team coming in and the helicopters,” said Hemenway

The 20 homes South of Canyon Springs Road and east of Wyoming Highway 585 remain under evacuation. For more updates on the fire you can follow their Facebook page or go to their website.

