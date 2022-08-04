Smith holds meet-and-greet in Rapid City, Noem anticipates campaigning west river

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With fall right around the corner, the candidates for Governor are making their case to voters, and they’re keeping a particular constituency in mind.

Democratic nominee Jamie Smith made his first appearance in the Black Hills courting west river voters about two weeks ago, and made another appearance Wednesday at a picnic and meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Park.

He said that voters west river are going to be crucial in deciding who wins this fall’s election.

”There’s no place in the state that’s not important, I really want people to understand that,” Smith said. “Everybody matters to Jamie Smith. So, my goal is to make sure, through the way I campaign that people know that they matter to me.”

Governor Kristi Noem also anticipates making several appearances in the Black Hills over the next few months, her campaign’s communications director Ian Fury telling us tonight in a statement;

