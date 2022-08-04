SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More South Dakotans are taking advantage of the state’s unclaimed property website.

The state treasurer’s office said they returned over $18 million in unclaimed property during the 2022 fiscal year.

How it works

If a business cannot find the person they owe money to or is eligible for a refund, then state law requires that money must be turned over to the state. Last year, $88 million dollars was waiting to be claimed.

To see if you’re entitled to any money, search your name on SouthDakota.FindYourUnclaimedProperty.Com/.

