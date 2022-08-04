Oglala Sioux ban missionary, require ministries to register

(AP) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requiring churches and missionaries to register with the tribe before entering the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

An evangelist was also banned from entering the reservation for distributing a pamphlet that disparaged traditional Lakota spirituality. The tribal ordinance does not apply to local churches and ministries run by tribal members. It was passed in late July amid concern from some tribal council members over Christian ministries evangelizing on the reservation, working with children as well as a history of abuse against Native Americans by some churches.

The tribe’s leadership has insisted it remains open to all religions, but the action showed significant pushback against some Christian missionary groups.

