Hot Friday, then cooler with some moisture this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are partly cloudy overnight and it will be warm. Lows will fall into the 60s and 70s across the area. Parts of Wyoming and northwest South Dakota could get a few showers.

Friday will be very hot again in western South Dakota. Many will be in the 90s and 100s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the plains from noon to 7 p.m. for Heat Index Values in the triple digits. Be sure to stay hydrated. A front will approach from the northwest and bring in a chance for showers and storms. It could also pull some smoke and haze from wildfires in Montana and Idaho.

Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the 70s for many. We are watching for the chance of moisture this weekend. The best chances look to be the overnight hours Friday into Saturday and again Saturday night. A few afternoon storms are likely Saturday in Wyoming.

The heat returns next week with highs in the 80s for many Monday and then the 90s and triple digits are possible by the middle to end of next week.

