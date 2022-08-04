Creek runs red after food dye mishap

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.
Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) - It was a bizarre sight in New Jersey where a creek ran red due to a food dye mishap.

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.

It turns out that a beverage facility was to blame.

Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.
Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)

Officials said it happened after the TopPop Packaging Company improperly discharged red dye into the wastewater treatment system.

While the substance was not hazardous, the beverage manufacturer did receive a violation.

Officials said the red dye should clear in 24 to 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
Arrest made in rash of vehicle burglaries.
Police arrest Rapid City burglary suspect
Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire
Fish Wildfire continues to grow; still only 10 percent contained
The Fish wildfire started on Sunday evening and is still going on Tuesday August 2, 2022.
Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire

Latest News

Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
LIVE: Verdict in Brittney Griner trial in Russia
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Updated COVID-19 boosters expected in September
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
LIVE: Griner apologizes as Russian court prepares to give verdict