Cooking with Eric - Sauteed Cauliflower and Broccoli

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I had some great organically grown cauliflower and broccoli to use up, so I decided to combine the two in this super easy and delicious sauté dish.

First break one head each of cauliflower and broccoli into florets. Make sure you trip the stems.

Heat 2 tablespoons butter and 3 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over high heat. Add broccoli and cauliflower and brown, stirring occasionally, about 3 to 5 minutes. Push the broccoli and cauliflower to the side of the skillet and add 4 cloves minced garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Cook until garlic is translucent, then combine with the broccoli and cauliflowers. Squeeze in the juice of 1 lemon and cook over medium heat until liquid is evaporated.

