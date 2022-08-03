Very hot to end the week

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A warm night is expected as lows will drop into the 60s for many. Mostly clear skies are expected.

Tomorrow will be hot once again as temperatures soar into the 90s and triple digits. Mostly sunny skies are likely. We stay warm on Friday with highs in the 80s for the hills and Wyoming with 90s likely in South Dakota. A few storms are likely late in the day.

The front responsible for storms Friday will usher in some much cooler air for Saturday as highs will drop into the 70s for much of the area! We stay comfortable Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s, then we will warm up next week back into the 90s for much of the area.

