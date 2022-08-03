Star Village makes a splash at pop up sprinkler party

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Star Village got a pleasant surprise when the Rapid City firetruck pulled into their neighborhood. The Rapid City Fire and Police departments joined together to show the community some support by hosting their second pop-up sprinkler party to help the kids stay cool and have some fun.

“That’s what were built on is community support and community involvement we just wanted to show a little bit more that we appreciate what the community is and getting folks out and having a bit of interaction with our community and have a little bit of fun not just when its an emergency type situation,” stated Jason Culberson, Fire Chief with the Rapid City Fire Department.

With the hoses going there wasn’t a dry person in sight, everyone at the event was ready to make a splash and share their favorite moments.

“Actually, it’s really cool because they get to learn things, they didn’t really know they got to climb up inside the truck they got to sit in the car and now they get to playing with the hoses which was really fun for them as well. It just gets everybody together and it kinda makes them more aware of the police officers and fireman are only here to help us,” said Elana Wells, a resident at Star Village.

“It’s actually watching the kids as they get to go work the fire hoses, just a lot of smiles out here this is awesome you know we put community first in everything that we do,” said Brendyn Medina, the Public Information Officer for the Rapid City Police Department.

The children at the party not only enjoyed the water but some chilly treats provided by the Rapid City Police Department.

