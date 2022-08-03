Seven deputies were sworn in Pennington County Sheriffs Office ahead of Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -An influx of motorcyclists for the Sturgis Rally often means more help for various businesses around the area ... including the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, seven deputies were sworn in by Circuit Judge Heidi Linngren to help patrol areas like Wall ... Keystone, and Hill City during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Delaware Major Kevin L. Jones drove 24 hours to get to South Dakota and says he has vacationed in the Black Hills before ... so it did not take much convincing for him to return.

Jones states “I am looking forward to it...quite a hike getting here, but happy to do it. Looking forward to the experience.”

The rally officially kicks off Friday.

