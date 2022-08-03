Sasquatch headed back to the championship series

Spearfish defeats Big Sticks 6-1
By Vic Quick
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After dropping game one of the division series against the Badlands Big Sticks the Sasquatch battled back to win two in a row on the road to take the best of 3 series. Spearfish moves on to the championship series for the second consecutive season. The Sasquatch will match up with Western Nebraska for the Independence League title.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish Wildfire Burning Near Sundance
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City
Fish wildfire burns about 7 miles out of Sundance, Wyoming.
Fish Wildfire burns at 0% containment near Sundance, Wyoming
Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire

Latest News

8-2 Sasquatch
Sasquatch headed back to the championship series
8-2 palmer jacobs
Palmer Jacobs delivering for the Hardhats
8-2 palmer jacobs
Palmer Jacobs delivering for the Hardhats
8-1 sliders
Rapid City Sliders win Babe Ruth Regional