Police arrest Rapid City burglary suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A suspect has been arrested for a string of Rapid City vehicle burglaries last month.

Monday, police arrested Edgar Yamni Bear Runner, 20, at a home where they also found items from the vehicles, including two stolen firearms. Additional charges, according to police, are pending.

The burglaries were in neighborhoods around Sheridan Lake Road and West Chicago Street; from July 15 to 20. A homeowner’s security camera video helped police identify Bear Runner as a suspect.

“It’s extremely important to point out that none of the incidents in this string of burglaries involved forced entry,” Rapid City police community relations specialist Brendyn Medina stated in a release. “All of the vehicles (and one open garage) were unsecured and easily accessible.

“We would like to stress the importance of securing vehicles and property before leaving them unattended. Two firearms were also taken from these unlocked vehicles, and the public is reminded to never leave a firearm unsecured in a vehicle,” Medina said.

