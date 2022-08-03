Pennington County Wheel Tax has been approved for increase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Pennington County Board of Commissioners met today for the second reading of the proposed increase to the wheel tax. The proposal will raise the wheel tax from two dollars to five dollars.

While Pennington County collects a variety of taxes such as property taxes and motor vehicle licenses plate fees, it only gets a percentage of the money collected, the wheel tax is the only tax that is collected that stays 100% within the county.

”When you keep saying I pay all these taxes remember Pennington County collects a lot of taxes for the state and the cities and a lot of different entities, but we don’t get a lot of it,” said Deb Hadcock, Commissioner for District Three for Pennington County.

Pennington County Highway Superintendent Joe Miller, says the wheel tax will allow for more infrastructure projects for things such as roads and bridges that need improvement.

“It will allow the county to improve more bridges do more overlays, you know hopefully turn hard surface roads excuse me gravel surface roads into hard surface roads and make the infrastructure better for Pennington County residents to drive on and the millions of tourists that visit our region every year,” said Miller.

The Pennington County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the wheel tax increase and it will go into effect in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.