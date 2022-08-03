New and affordable housing project open in Rapid City

By Bryan Womack
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -New and affordable housing is up and running in Rapid City as Lloyd Companies...The Club for boys and Midwest Housing Equity Group held a ribbon cutting to unveil phase one of their Heartland Heights affordable housing project.

The Housing project is possible due to the tax credits awarded by the South Dakota Housing Development Authority.

The first building located on Degeest Drive in the Elk Vale Neighborhood provides space for 41 families. The rent is income based and will range from $400 to $1100 a month with all utilities included.

Representative Dusty Johnson was in attendance and says that having a place to lay your head shapes the way you tackle daily life.

Johnson states “Congress votes periodically on whether or not to continue the low-income housing tax credit. That kind of tax credit makes projects like this happen. There are people here building their lives here and what we know with stable housing is a key contributor to building prosperity and the fact that there will be 41 families who live in this unit...who every day gets to wake up with housing stability...they can go tackle other problems in their lives. This is a very special place.”

Phase two of the project is underway and will also provide an additional 41 families with affordable housing. The opening date for the second building has not been released yet.

