Hot Close to the Week but a Break this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be warm today but not as hot as Monday and Tuesday were as a slightly cooler air mass in in place. We’ll still see haze and smoke in the air at times today.

The upper level ridge of high pressure strengthens over the northern plains Thursday, resulting in much warmer temperatures. Many spots will experience triple digit high temperatures.

A cold front will move from northwest to southeast across the area late Friday, bringing much cooler temperatures this weekend and increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The cooling will be short-lived: the upper ridge rebuilds next week resulting in the return of hot and dry weather.

