Fish Wildfire continues to grow; still only 10 percent contained

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Fish Wildfire continues to grow, crews are geared up for another tough wildfire day. According to Rocky Mountain Incident Management, today’s mission is to secure the perimeter around the south end of the fire.

Firefighters will continue to go direct along the fire’s edge and will work to smooth out jagged edges where the fire did not burn cleanly, which will strengthen containment lines. As of this afternoon, the fire was still just 10 percent contained.

A structure group with resources was also established, said Travis Lipp, operations section chief with the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team. “The crew’s mission is to continue to make sure all the structures are secured. They will also continue to access the structures that are out in front of the fire,” Lipp explained.

The wildfire now stands at 6,476 acres as aerial resources are being used to to support ground operations.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.