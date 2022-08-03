The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging later this week near the Elks Country Club area. It has been a light year for mosquitoes which can be attributed to this being a dry summer.

The chemicals that are used in the fogging are not harmful to pets, birds, flowers, or gardens but the Park Division urges residents to remain inside while the fogging is occurring.

Crews will be in the area from Wednesday to Friday in the late evenings from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fogging occurs to help control the spread of the West Nile virus which is carried by mosquitoes.

While the city offers fogging as a preventive measure there are things individuals can do to prevent mosquitoes.

”I try to preach personal responsibility you know if you’re out and about and there mosquitos around make sure you’re putting on mosquito repellent if you’re wanna be out in your yard get some chemicals to treat your yard too, what we do with the fogging is kinda a feel-good thing it does work but it has to touch the mosquitoes to kill them,” said Scott Anderson the Parks Division Manager for Rapid City.

To report a mosquito problem may contact the Parks Division at 605-394-4175.

