Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A run-in between a motorcyclist and SUV driver quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday night in Rapid City.

Police are investigating but as of the post of this story there are no reports of injuries from the shooting.

The incident started around 8 p.m. as an altercation between the two people on the 700 block of South Street, according to witnesses. At one point, police say, the biker pulled a handgun and shot at the SUV and then fled the scene.

