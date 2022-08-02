South Dakota receives Presidential Disaster Declaration for June storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has received a Presidential Disaster Declaration that allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help South Dakota local governments in six counties statewide recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of a tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14, 2022.

Public infrastructure damage assistance will be provided to the counties of Butte, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, McPherson, and Spink. A preliminary damage assessment conducted by FEMA in early July indicated more than $1.6 million in storm damage was done to public infrastructure in those counties.

FEMA staff was already in the state working on a Presidential disaster declaration that was approved for a May 20 storm that did public infrastructure damage in 20 counties and on two reservations. FEMA staff will begin work immediately to help governmental and certain private-non-profit entities with assistance efforts for this declaration. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management will be the state agency assigned to help coordinate the assistance.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.