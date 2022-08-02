RC Council votes to stand against Jenny Gulch exploration

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council voted Monday to approve a resolution opposing a drilling project at Jenny Gulch near Pactola Reservoir.

The F3 Gold drilling project intends to explore the area for any minerals, which could lead to future mining opportunities.

The project has been met with fierce opposition from members of the Rapid City community, including indigenous activists.

Opponents of the resolution point to a report from the National Forest Service, saying that there was minimal risk of water contamination.

However, proponents, such as James Preston with Rapid City Watershed Action, say aside from the environmental implications, the project could hurt a lot of other things, such as the economy.

”This exploration project is the opening of the door, and the risk to our economy here in town to the cost of water, is far too great to even allow that small door to open up,” Preston said.

The passage of the resolution did come with a change. Four paragraphs in the resolution that some council members found too emotional, were taken out of the approved motion.

It passed 7-2.

