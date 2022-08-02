Rapid City officials is urging motorists and drivers to stay away from parking in safety aisles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Ahead of the Sturgis Rally, officials at Rapid City are asking drivers and motorists to be aware of parking on access lines in parking lots around the city.

Multiple complaints have been sent to Rapid City Hall mentioning motorcycles and vehicles parked on access lines ... which are stripped in either yellow or white ... parked next to handicapped areas.

This impedes some drivers’ ability to use the access aisle next to parking spots to get in and out of their vehicles.

The Rapid City Disability Awareness Committee is reminding drivers to steer away from parking in these areas despite how convenient they appear to be.

“The problem is not really getting out of my vehicle, because then I will just have to park somewhere else. The problem is if they park there, and I cannot get back in. I do not think people mean to park in these spots, but someone might park their bike here, or someone in the parking spot next to it kind of crowds it a little bit. There is no room for what it is needed for.” says Thore Jenshus, member of the Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee.”

Drivers and motorists who are found parking in access aisles will be subject to a $100 citation. Drivers who park downtown in parking areas marked with yellow curbs and striping are subject to a $25 citation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.