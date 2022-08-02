Plenty of clouds Tuesday, but still hot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase overnight. Some of the smoke from the Fish Fire burning south of Sundance in Crook County, Wyoming could linger near the surface. Westerly winds should continue to push the smoke into the hills and Rapid City area overnight and through the day Tuesday. Lows will range from the 60s to the 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday, however temperatures will still likely rise into the upper 90s for many. Some spots will climb into the triple digits. A few showers and storms are possible through the afternoon. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a few showers and storms as well. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Thursday the heat returns in a big way. Highs will range from the 90s to the triple digits. Same for Friday. Mostly sunny skies are expected both days. Best chance for storms will be late Friday and Friday night. A front will usher in some much needed cooler air.

Highs for Saturday will range from the 70s to the 80s. Yes, not a typo. It will feel fantastic outside. Sunday will see the heat return with highs in the 80s and 90s. Temperatures will likely remain in the 90s for much of next week as some could flirt with triple digits.

