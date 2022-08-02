KILI Radio kickstarts donations to start building a new station

During the conference blueprints for the new station where being passed out.
During the conference blueprints for the new station where being passed out.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Pine Ridge radio station is looking for a fresh start with a new look.

KILI radio was established over 40 years ago. The building that the station broadcasts was built by members of the community on the side of Porcupine Butte in the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. After 4 decades they are looking to build a new home just down the road. The board chair for KILI says the radio station is an important part of everyday life for the Lakota community and helps keep people informed on everyday events.

“Inform people about such things as our tribal government and what they are doing, what their policies, what programs are coming down the line. But also, more important to... give the news of the world, the news of the region.” said Board Chair member Bill Means

The project is set to be completed in the next 2 years.

