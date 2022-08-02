Hot, smoky and hazy weather to continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies become mostly clear overnight, but the smoky and hazy conditions will linger as the Fish Fire continues to burn south of Sundance. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many overnight.

Temperatures drop a bit for Wednesday, but it is still expected to be hot. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s across the area with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are hot to end the week as many will be near 100° Thursday and in the 90s Friday.

A few storms move in late to end the week and that will be associated with a front that will cool us off nicely to begin the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s on Saturday with showers and storms possible at times. Sunday will be in the 80s as well, but the warm air returns next week with 90s likely and some days near 100°.

