Hazy and Hot Today with Isolated Afternoon Storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Extensive smoke from the Fish Fire in Wyoming, as well as other western wildfires will obscure the sun today. This, along with some increased cloud cover should keep temperatures in the 90s again in Rapid City. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening as a weak front slips through the area.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Wednesday with dry conditions, then hotter temperatures return by week’s end with triple digit heat likely on Friday.

Cooler air arrives this weekend along with a little better chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.