Hazy and Hot Today with Isolated Afternoon Storms

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Extensive smoke from the Fish Fire in Wyoming, as well as other western wildfires will obscure the sun today. This, along with some increased cloud cover should keep temperatures in the 90s again in Rapid City. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening as a weak front slips through the area.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Wednesday with dry conditions, then hotter temperatures return by week’s end with triple digit heat likely on Friday.

Cooler air arrives this weekend along with a little better chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish Wildfire Burning Near Sundance
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City
Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

Latest News

Plenty of clouds Tuesday, but still hot
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Temperatures for Most of the Week
Weather
Ringing in August with plenty of heat
HOT
Hot weather to stick around