Foster families needed in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With 1,644 children in the custody of DSS, the need for foster families in Pennington County is urgent. To this end, South Dakota Kids Belong has been working to bring more awareness of communities along with engaging businesses to become “Foster Friendly” offering discounts to active foster families.

A year into an initiative called “Stronger Families Together” with SDKB and South Dakota Department of Social Services, 300 new foster families have been recruited in South Dakota. Looking into the next few years of the campaign, the need for foster families continues to be great in Pennington County and across the state.

