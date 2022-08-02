Don’t park there!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee is reminding motorcyclists and all drivers to refrain from parking in white or yellow-striped areas next to accessible parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities.

The white or yellow-striped areas adjacent to the accessible parking spaces provides important access for drivers and passengers in vans with wheelchair ramps and also for people in manual wheelchairs, using walkers and crutches. Van wheelchair ramps extend out of the side of the van, allowing a person in a wheelchair the space needed to exit and enter the van.

“The striped areas are not designated for motorcycle parking,” said Steve Massopust, chairman of the City’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee. “Although the areas may look like a convenient option for parking a motorcycle, these areas are designed specifically for use by people needing accessibility options.”

Drivers parking cars and motorcycles in white striped areas adjacent to public accessible spaces are subject to a $100 citation. Drivers are also reminded that parking downtown in areas marked with yellow curbs and striping are subject to a $25 citation. Many private businesses use yellow striping in their lots to designate accessible parking spaces for people with disabilities.

