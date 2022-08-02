Black Hills Harley-Davidson hosting Rally at Exit 55.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - August means rally and at Black Hills Harley-Davidson the tents are already up ahead of the big event.

Aside from a major part of the rally happening in Sturgis, there are other smaller events in the surrounding area happening like the Rally at exit 55. This event is hosted by Black Hills Harley-Davidson and was originally a smaller venue where motorcyclists could stop by on their way to Sturgis to fix up their bikes.

“Originally started with 15-acres and now we have 40-acres under control and during the event we’ll use all of that space.” said Al Rieman the Chief Executive at Black Hills Harley-Davidson

The venue is a hot spot for both local and national vendors to show their merchandise.

“There are some local businesses here that are involved with the rally but the bulk of them are not there from other parts of the country and… representing on this lot we represent over a hundred different companies and their products.”

With the increase in tourism around the area people are buying more motorcycles one of the most popular bikes sold all year long is the street glide motorcycle but this time of year is different.

“We do see at this time of year that… the sales for our bikes become more and more geared around the touring family or the bigger bikes.”

The Rally at exit 55 is going to be there until the end of the Sturgis Rally.

