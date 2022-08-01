Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire

The 530 Sunday KOTA Territory News
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One man is dead after being pursued by, and then shooting at, Wyoming state troopers.

Friday night around 10, Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man walking alongside I-90 in Crook County.

It was later learned that the man had a warrant out for his arrest.

The officers pursued the man, who later fired several shots before fleeing.

A search was conducted throughout the night, and the man was found just after 11 the next morning.

He began firing at law enforcement again, before being struck by return fire.

The man was later pronounced dead after being taken into custody and receiving medical attention.

No officers we’re injured, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the case.

The officers pursued the man, who later fired several shots before fleeing.
