Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City

(FILE)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault.

Following the crime that took place on July 28, Danielson fled to South Dakota and was arrested a short time later by the U.S. Marshals Service - Dakota Territory Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Danielson at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City.

Danielson was transported to the Pennington County Jail where he is awaiting his initial appearance and extradition proceedings to Nebraska.

