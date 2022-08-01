Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash west of Lead on Sunday.

According to a release, a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control.

The person was not wearing a helmet and died after being thrown from the motorcycle.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

