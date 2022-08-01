Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash west of Lead on Sunday.

According to a release, a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control.

The person was not wearing a helmet and died after being thrown from the motorcycle.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
Some of the children that might be affected with funding for no-cost lunches being taken away
Rapid City Area Schools return to paid lunches
Childcare facilities and parents and battling the rising cost of quality learning in South...
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
A motorcycle backs into the parking space on Main Street in Sturgis
Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready
Josh Haugen Foundation
How one tragedy started a foundation to educate others on water safety

Latest News

South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic...
The childcare crisis in South Dakota, a possible solution
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Sasquatch lose playoff opener to Big Sticks
Post 22 Hardhats win Legion State Championship