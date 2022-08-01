Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.(MattGush/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas died after he was hit by a bullet that ricocheted off a woman whom he shot, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 26-year-old Byron Redmon shot an adult female in the neck Saturday while inside an apartment. The bullet went through the woman’s neck and struck Redmon in the leg.

Police said Redmon died at the hospital. They did not release the condition of the woman.

Dallas police said they are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
Some of the children that might be affected with funding for no-cost lunches being taken away
Rapid City Area Schools return to paid lunches
Childcare facilities and parents and battling the rising cost of quality learning in South...
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
A motorcycle backs into the parking space on Main Street in Sturgis
Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready
Josh Haugen Foundation
How one tragedy started a foundation to educate others on water safety

Latest News

Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.
2 injured when man crashes boat into floating trampoline, police say
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Brittney Griner’s trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say