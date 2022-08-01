Kentucky governor: At least 30 dead in flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the flooding situation Monday morning, confirming Monday that the death toll has risen to at least 30 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.

He said they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths at this time.

Authorities said 15 of the deaths are reported in Knott County. Four of those deaths are children. The governor said the oldest was in second grade.

Six deaths are confirmed in Breathitt County, three in Perry County, two in Letcher County and two in Clay County.

Beshear said the number of missing is in the hundreds. He said search and rescue crews are still running into areas difficult to access.

Kentucky has been devastated by recent floods. (Source: CNN/WKYT/Gregory Amburgey/Randy Polly)

He said more than 12,000 people are still without power, but that’s down from over 24,000 at the peak of the flooding.

“We have hundreds of millions of dollars of damage, hundreds of people displaced, but we are moving and moving fast,” said Beshear.

Kentucky State Police is responding to the areas of eastern Kentucky that are affected.

State parks, schools, churches and community centers across eastern Kentucky are sheltering Kentuckians displaced by flooding.

Beshear said the first travel trailers to help house people arrived in eastern Kentucky Saturday. He said Jenny Wiley State Park in Floyd County is full, but the trailers are there to help increase capacity.

There are 14 emergency shelters open, assisting 483 people.

Beshear said Friday morning President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in 13 eastern Kentucky counties.

He said he expects additional counties to be added to the federal declaration for individual assistance. He says the five counties that were initially named were because that’s where FEMA got to first.

Many organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected by the flooding.

“We want to make sure we wrap our arms around our eastern Kentucky brothers and sisters and make sure they are OK,” said Beshear.

Beshear said the No. 1 need right now is water, and you can go to the state’s flood resource website to see where to send those donations.

