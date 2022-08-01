Gas prices decrease for the 4th week

Gas prices have been on the decline for the past 28 days.
Gas prices have been on the decline for the past 28 days.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Gas prices have fallen for the 4th straight week after steady increases since March.

According to a report from Stacker, the national average gas price was $4.26 on Friday, that’s down 76 cents a gallon from the record high of $5.02 in June.

The average gas price for South Dakota currently sits at $4.21 per gallon. Stacker says the current gas price is $4.37 for Rapid City.

According to data from the World Population Review, the gas tax for South Dakota is at 30 cents per gallon, which ranks 22nd among all states.

