City crews to conduct additional smoke testing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Utility maintenance crews along with the City of Rapid City will be conducting additional smoke testing of sanitary on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The testing will take place on Seger Drive to Eglin Street and N. Lacrosse to Watiki Way where the similar testing was conducted last month. The testing will consist of blowing smoke into the sewer lines and observing the location of exiting smoke.

The purpose of the testing is to determine if there are any inflow and infiltration issues with the sewer collection system in the affected area.

“We are conducting additional smoke tests, which will allow us to identify any issues and the source or sources of any problems in the affected area,” said City Utility Maintenance Supervisor Lany Reber. “As with the previous testing, we want to notify the public in case they see smoke in the affected area as well as to alert businesses and homeowners in the affected areas should they encounter any issues.”

The public may see smoke exiting manholes, sewer grates or home or business sewer vents on the days of the testing. Businesses and homeowners with any questions or experiencing any issues on the testing days are advised to call 605-394-4163.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.