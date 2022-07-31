Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially starts on Friday, but people come to Sturgis for the experience before that. As you drive through Sturgis, traffic is picking up and businesses are getting ready for the 82nd annual rally. Some people call the weeks leading up to the rally, the pre-rally. When there are not as many people, and the main street is shared with motorcycles and cars. Businesses set up their merchandise and take time to themselves to explore the area.

“We love pre-rally! So, we always generally come out, kind of get our feet wet, so that we don’t have to jump right into the chaos that’s rally,” said Heather Moss of Modern Ink Tattoo. “Pre-rally is probably my favorite, we get in some riding time outside of work because once rally hits, we’re chained to this place.”

Moss has been set up for over a week, while some t-shirt tents have been set up for three weeks. Putting up big white tents and folding t-shirts for people to buy.

“Go big or go home, that’s the mentality, that we stand by out here. We can be open as long as September, it just depends. We do have stores here year-round, so when everything goes back to normal, we’ll go back to our regular stores,” said Seth Cleek, a salesperson at the Sodak Shack.

As the official start date nears, both agree that once the town is flooded with leather-wearing bikers, they are strapped to their businesses.

