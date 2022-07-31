‘Be Yourself Charity Event’ raises money for Black Hills Works

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In downtown Rapid City on Sunday the “Be Yourself Charity Event” for Black Hills Works at AJ’s Wicked Salon will feature a hair styling showcase and silent auction.

The event is co-sponsored by AJ’s Wicked Salon and John Paul Mitchell Systems, Ultimate Face and Peace, Love, and Happiness foundation. The styling events feature one stylist styling two people. The first person will be walking around the event, while the second will be styled during the event showing off the salon’s skills.

“Always about the giveback, it’s about not what you sell, it’s about what you stand for. And John Paul has a saying ‘unshared success is failure’,” said Gary Spellman, co-founder of Peace, Love, and Happiness. “So, if you think about it, we all have to pay our rent on the planet, that’s our job, and if you keep your gratitude higher than your expectations, you’re going to have a good day.”

The Be Your Self Charity event will give 100% of the proceeds from the charity event will go to Black Hills Works.

