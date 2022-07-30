Rapid City Area Schools return to paid lunches

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the height of the COVID pandemic the USDA gave schools funding in order to provide no-cost lunches.

Now, the USDA child nutrition program is no longer providing those funds. The RCAS has now had to being charging for school lunches again. This also means that with the prices of many goods rising due to inflation, the schools will also have to raise the prices as well. Interim CEO Nicole Swigast says that there will be an 8% to 63% rise in cost on different items, this will also include a $0.10 increase for breakfast cost and a $0.20 increase for lunch cost for all grade levels.

“We will continue to provide free lunch to the schools that qualify for completely free lunch through the old traditional format. If a certain percentage of the school qualifies for free and reduced lunch that entire build can qualify for free lunch for everybody,” said Swigast

Meals will return to paid, free or reduced-price based on student eligibility at all schools except for the Community Eligibility Provision schools. To find out if you or your school is eligible for free and reduced lunch you can go to https://rcas.org/parents/280-autosave-v1/.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.