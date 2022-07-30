Rapid City Area Schools return to paid lunches

Some of the children that might be affected with funding for no-cost lunches being taken away
Some of the children that might be affected with funding for no-cost lunches being taken away(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the height of the COVID pandemic the USDA gave schools funding in order to provide no-cost lunches.

Now, the USDA child nutrition program is no longer providing those funds. The RCAS has now had to being charging for school lunches again. This also means that with the prices of many goods rising due to inflation, the schools will also have to raise the prices as well. Interim CEO Nicole Swigast says that there will be an 8% to 63% rise in cost on different items, this will also include a $0.10 increase for breakfast cost and a $0.20 increase for lunch cost for all grade levels.

“We will continue to provide free lunch to the schools that qualify for completely free lunch through the old traditional format. If a certain percentage of the school qualifies for free and reduced lunch that entire build can qualify for free lunch for everybody,” said Swigast

Meals will return to paid, free or reduced-price based on student eligibility at all schools except for the Community Eligibility Provision schools. To find out if you or your school is eligible for free and reduced lunch you can go to https://rcas.org/parents/280-autosave-v1/.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD officer involved shooting summary
Buffalo Chip Concert Stage
Sturgis Buffalo Chip announces Art of Rap for Rally
Billboard at South Dakota Mines
Students at South Dakota Mines make a bold statement on campus’ weapons policy
Man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for murder and firearm
A photo, letter, and a address book is all that remains of Faye Johnson's personal effects
Personal effects discovered in 1970 murder case file

Latest News

Students used the Meade County Fair as a perfect way to showcase their hard work.
Meade County Fair
The state of South Dakota has just finished planning out the areas for EV chargers that will be...
EV Charging Stations
The current Interim CEO is only here for a year until the RCAS can finalize their leadership...
RCAS Leadership
With inflation prices rising it is important for tourists and shops to watch out on how much...
Tourism Spending