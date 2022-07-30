Meade County Fair hosts their 4-H club achievement days

4-H Achievement Days at the Meade County Fair.
4-H Achievement Days at the Meade County Fair.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -Today’s events at the Meade County Fair highlighted projects from students in the 4-H club during their achievement days. 4-H is a youth organization that encourages children to step outside their comfort zone and learn a new skill.

The 4-H achievement days are a wonderful way to bring all the members from over 80 different project areas together to showcase what they have been working on.

In addition to gaining new skills, the 4-H organization brings children out of their shells as they meet new people while taking on various leadership roles.

“Nothing makes me more proud than I see them join as a shy, quiet, reserved person and they leave the 4-H program in a leadership position and they’ve taken on activities that normally I wouldn’t of expect them to do,” said Jenny Voigt, 4-H Youth Program Adviser for Meade County.

One of the project areas within the 4-H organization is the Bee Happy 4-H Club, which teaches members how to become beekeepers. Children are taught how to take care of the bees and gather honey.

”Each family gets however many hives they want, and we take care of them, look at them about every one to two weeks, and have to treat them every now and then. It’s pretty simple,” said Samuel Brott, a member of the Bee Happy 4-H Club.

The Meade County Fair ends Saturday. For a schedule of events please visit the Meade County Fair website.

