How one tragedy started a foundation to educate others on water safety

Josh Haugen Foundation
Josh Haugen Foundation(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“Cold Water...Josh was on the back...with his really good friend and never surfaced after he fell off.” says Louise McDaniel, Mother of Joshua Haugen.

On June 4th, 1999, Joshua Haugen was on the back of a Jet Ski on the Pactola Reservoir when he accidentally fell into the cold water and never resurfaced.

At the time of the accident, both Josh and his friends were not wearing life jackets and 14 days later the Pennington County Water Rescue Team recovered Joshua’s Body. He was two months away from starting his senior year at Stevens High School.

McDaniel says she built a bond with the Water Rescue Team...one that has remained unbroken through the Josh Haugen Foundation

She states “They were incredible, I mean...gosh...just searching for Josh and the community surrounding area even state-wise. Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, we had donations everywhere to find Josh. We ended up having extra funds and we bought them a boat and that boat has now been auctioned off and we have a new boat and this one is called Joshua two.”

Now... Louise’s life’s work is to educate the public on how to be safe while playing in the water.

“The main thing we say is to wear your lifejacket, be safe on the water, and have fun.”

“Water safety is a very important thing so; we push to wear life Jackets that are appropriate for the activity that you are doing on the water and never swim alone and be safe out there,” says Eric Hansen, Lieutenant of operations for Rapid City Fire Department.

Through fundraising efforts, the Haugen family raised $4,000 In 2021 and plans to raise 10,000 dollars this year to support the Rapid City Pennington County Water Rescue, Team.

