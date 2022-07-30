The Fun Zone opens at the Pizza Ranch

By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -If you like arcade games and prizes then make your way down to the Pizza Ranch on East Stumer Rd, as they opened their newly built Fun Zone.

To celebrate their new addition the Pizza Ranch and Gustafson Builders hosted a pizza party preview for the Club for Boys, a throwback to when they originally opened nine years ago.

“Today’s our grand opening, we invited the us along with our contractors Gustafson Builders we invited the Club for Boys to do a soft opening make sure we can work out all the kinks before we open up for the public tonight,” said Steve Cronin, Co-owner of Pizza Ranch in Rapid City.

The arcade features 33 state-of-the-art games for the whole family to enjoy.

“We have some VR games, we have some what they call 5D games, lot of excitement, lot of as you can see behind me the prize wall is 144 square foot of awesome prizes,” said Cronin.

The Pizza Ranch is open every day from 10:30 am to 8 pm.

