Sturgis Buffalo Chip announces Art of Rap for Rally

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -The Sturgis Buffalo Chip has announced that rap icon Snoop Dog will no longer be performing at this year’s Rally. In his place, the Buffalo Chip will be hosting the “Art of Rap” showcase -- featuring various artists.

The Chip says that the event will host some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B including some top DJs and producers. Any person who purchases a ticket to the campground will be admitted to the concert with no additional fees.

“For us, the Art of Rap is an exquisite group of rap artists, I mean Ice-T, Bones Thugs-N-Harmony, Kevie Kev, DJ Kevie Kev, and DJ Boogie Black right. It’s a show like nobody around here has ever seen before, the four of them coming on, were just delighted to be able get that straight from Hollywood here we come,” said Rod Woodruff, Sturgis Buffalo Chip owner.

The Art of Rap performance will kick off on Saturday, August 6th.

