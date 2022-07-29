Rapid City Area Schools Leadership Plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School board has chosen their Interim CEO for this school year… but it’s only for the year.

At the end of May, former superintendent Dr. Lori Simon retired from her duties at the Rapid City Area Schools. And in June, Nicole Swigast was elected as the new Interim CEO for the 2022-2023 school year. The lack of a superintendent is part of a push by the RCAS school board to “modernize” the school system. They’re basing their new organizational chart off of Colorado Springs District 49 plan. This process will take a year to complete.

“I believe the board will do the work this fall to make a decision of what direction their going to move forward. The idea would be they will have that all ironed and mapped out and ready to move forward in the fall of 2023,” said Swigast

As the school board continues to finalize the plan, they will release more information to the community. If you are curious and want to learn more, you can go to https://rcas.org/ for more information and updates.

