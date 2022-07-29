Post 22 and Post 320 drop games at state tourney

Hardhats fall to Mitchell, Stars eliminated by Harrisburg
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 29, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After winning its first game at the State Legion Baseball Tournament Post 22 came up on the short end on Thursday falling to Mitchell 8-2. The tourney is double elimination so the Hardhats are still alive and will play Friday at 2:30. Post 320 lost to Harrisburg 4-2 on Tuesday eliminating the Stars and ending their season.

