Post 22 and Post 320 drop games at state tourney
Hardhats fall to Mitchell, Stars eliminated by Harrisburg
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After winning its first game at the State Legion Baseball Tournament Post 22 came up on the short end on Thursday falling to Mitchell 8-2. The tourney is double elimination so the Hardhats are still alive and will play Friday at 2:30. Post 320 lost to Harrisburg 4-2 on Tuesday eliminating the Stars and ending their season.
